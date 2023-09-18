Something to look forward to: Deus Ex is often called one of the greatest PC games ever made. Despite being almost 25 years old, modders continue to introduce significant improvements for the benefit of new players and longtime fans. One of the most notable mods has just received a complete overhaul.

One of the lead developers of The Nameless Mod – a highly-regarded mod for the original Deus Ex – has released an update that rebuilds the entire fan campaign. The mod could be considered a pseudo-sequel with as much content as the original game.

Developed by the now-defunct Ion Storm and released in 2000, Deus Ex was lauded for its broad combination of nonlinear stealth and action gameplay, highly interactive world, and dense storyline. It received multiple sequels, including the well-regarded Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, and is considered a hallmark of the "immersive-sim" design school that inspired titles like BioShock, Dishonored, and 2017's Prey.

The original version of The Nameless Mod first appeared in 2009, adding an all-new storyline with almost 60 levels. Inspired by an old Deus Ex forum, the mod received praise for faithfully building on the original game's strengths.

The update – The Nameless Mod 2.0 – reworks every level while adding new secret areas. While some environments are now more compact than in the 2009 version, others have received expansions and additional side content to accommodate multiple play styles in keeping with the main game's design philosophy. Additionally, the new version introduces numerous bug fixes and quality-of-life features.

Other highly recommended Deus Ex mods have added new content or altered the original title over the years and received recent updates. Those attempting Deus Ex for the first time should consider downloading Deus Ex: Transcended, a tremendous collection of unofficial bug fixes and quality-of-life additions focused on preserving the original experience as Ion Storm intended.

Conversely, Deus Ex: Revision significantly transforms the game's graphics and design to offer veteran players a fresh experience. Like the Nameless Mod, Nihilim adds a new story with substantial additional music, dialogue, weapons, and other material.

A new official Deus Ex title is reportedly in very early development at Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Human Revolution and Mankind Divided. Parent company Embracer Group expressed a desire to revive Deus Ex and other franchises last year but has since run into severe financial trouble after losing a $2 billion deal with Saudi-owned Savvy Games Group. While the effect of Embracer's struggles on Eidos is unknown, the holding company recently closed Volition Software and is looking to sell Gearbox.