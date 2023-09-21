Cutting corners: As part of a push to make its products more sustainable, Apple is no longer selling leather accessories such as iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. As a replacement, it's introduced FineWoven, a material made from "durable" micro-twill that is supposed to feel like soft suede. That might sound good, but according to many reviewers, it's not.

Apple says that FineWoven was designed with the Earth in mind; it's made from 68% post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather. Going green is commendable, but it seems people don't love the FineWoven products.

YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh notes that Apple places memory foam behind the iPhone 15 FineWoven case to make it thicker. There are also complaints that the fabric scratches very easily, especially compared to the leather cases, which will make it look "terrible" over time. Pet owners should also be aware that the material seems to attract dog hair (and probably cat hair) like a magnet.

The FineWoven products aren't exactly cheap, either: $59 for the phone cases, $35 for an AirTag holder, and $99 for one of the watch bands.

The Verge's Allison Johnson was equally unimpressed. The reporter noted that the FineWoven MagSafe wallet was showing wear along the edges straight out of the box, and that lint immediately caught on the fabric. Concerns over permanent scratches and having the cover in the same pocket as car keys were also raised.

T3's Carrie Marshall writes that the FineWoven iPhone 15 case feels less like suede and more like fine felt or faux-velvet found in cheap jewelry boxes – not unpleasant, but far from premium. The conclusion was that the case is "okay," which is an improvement over some other opinions.

Apple does include a disclaimer warning about the potential long-term condition of the FineWoven iPhone 15 case. The company states that "The FineWoven material may show wear over time. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints." This is despite the repeated use of the word "durable" on the product page. Apple says if this sort of thing is a concern, it suggests you use an iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case or Clear Case instead.