In a nutshell: Apple AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on physical items, but they aren't perfect. Battery life from the coin cell battery is rated at more than a year under normal use and while they are easy to replace, doing so annually can be a hassle – especially if it is an AirTag you don't use on a regular basis or you have several to manage.

The latest creation out of Elevation Lab solves this issue and more but introduces its own set of compromises.

The Time Capsule is an Apple AirTag accessory that promises to extend battery life up to a full decade. To use it, simply remove your AirTag's back plate and the coin cell battery and place the entire unit on the contact points inside the Time Capsule. Then, install two AA batteries and screw the cover closed. Elevation Lab recommends Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries to maximize runtime, but any pair of AA batteries should suffice.

As mentioned, the Time Capsule is not a perfect solution either. The enhanced tracker is far larger and heavier than a standard AirTag. It does, however, bring full waterproofing (IP69) to the table. For reference, a retail AirTag is only splash, water, and dust resistant with a rating of IP67.

There is also the added cost. The battery case retails for $19.99, plus you will need to factor in the cost of whatever AA batteries you install. This cost is somewhat offset by not having to buy a new coin cell battery every year for your stock AirTag. The energy consumption difference equates to two AA batteries once every decade versus one coin cell every year.

Those interested in picking up a Time Capsule can do so over on Amazon. Units are in stock as of this writing and can arrive in time for the holidays, making this a great stocking stuffer. Apple AirTags start at $29 each, or $99 for a four-pack, and come with free engraving. A four-pack of Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries will set you back $12.99.