Editor's take: Good news for survival horror fans as Capcom's Resident Evil Village is scheduled to arrive on Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and select iPad models on October 30. The bad news? It is not exactly what some might consider affordable for a mobile game.

Capcom announced the game's launch date during the recent Tokyo Game Show. Resident Evil Village will be free to start, but you will have to shell out $39.99 to unlock the full game. The Winters' Expansion DLC will cost an additional $19.99.

Compatibility is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max as well as select iPad models including the 3rd-6th gen iPad Pro and the 5th gen iPad Air. Capcom's website notes that Universal Purchase is not supported, nor is keyboard and mouse support.

Resident Evil Village landed in mid-2021 for most major consoles before eventually finding its way to Nintendo Switch and Mac late last year. The latest mainline entry in the Resident Evil franchise proved to be a hit with fans thanks in part to the outstanding performance of Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, one of the game's villains. Robertson took home the award for best performance during The Game Awards 2021.

Apple showcased the game during its iPhone 15 event earlier this month alongside a handful of other noteworthy.

Also coming to iDevices is the remake of Resident Evil 4. Capcom's website says it will be available in 2023 but notes an official release date will come later. Device compatibility is the same as Village, and notably the game is listed as supporting Universal Purchase.

Apple's Universal Purchase allows users to more easily enjoy apps and games across multiple platforms, all with a single purchase.

The remake launched on major gaming platforms back in March priced at $59.99. The game has a Metacritic score of 93, which is a good bit higher than the 84 out of 100 of Resident Evil Village. No word yet on how much the iDevice version will command.