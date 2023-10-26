What just happened? Most people associate Thermaltake with the various PC cases, power supplies, coolers, and accessories it has released over the years. Now, the company is joining the crowded monitor market with two gaming displays that boast some pretty compelling specs for their prices.

Thermaltake has announced two displays: a flat monitor measuring 27 inches and a curved 32-inch product.

Starting with the smaller of the two, the TGM-I27FQ offers a 27-inch IPS display with a 2,560 x 1,440 (QHD) 16:9 resolution along with a refresh rate that tops out at 165 Hz.

The monitor has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a gray-to-gray response time of 1 ms. It also supports VRR technologies such as AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia G-Sync.

There's an impressive list of ports: two HDMI 2.0, a single DP 1.4, two Type-A USB inputs, USB-B output, and one Type-C with 15W power delivery support. It even comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. It does lack built-in speakers, but you do get a built-in KVM switch, which is always a bonus for those using more than one PC with a single mouse and keyboard. There's also RGB backlighting and a light projection that casts the Thermaltake logo onto a desk.

Thermaltake's second monitor, the TGM-V32CQ, may be of more interest to gamers. It has the same 2,560 x 1,440 resolution on its VA panel, which features a 1,000R curvature for those who like a bit more immersion while playing.

The 32-inch display has the same 400 nits of brightness and G-Sync/FreesSync Premium support as its smaller sibling while increasing the refresh rate to 170Hz and the contrast to 3,000:1. The DCI-P3 coverage drops to 90% and GTG time increases to 4ms (MPRT 1ms). There's no KVM switch in this model, either.

The TGM-V32CQ lacks any USB ports, offering only dual HDMI 2.0 inputs and one DP 1.4 port alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. It's worth noting that this monitor is slightly cheaper than the smaller option.

Both monitors come with 75mm x 75mm VESA mount support and height, swivel, pivot, and tilt adjustable stands.

The monitors are quite competitively priced. The 27-inch TGM-I27FQ is available for $339.99, while the 32-inch TGM-V32CQ is $30 cheaper at $309.99.

If you want to see our favorite gaming monitors available today, make sure to check out these top picks.