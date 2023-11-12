In brief: The 41st Golden Joystick Awards took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London this week, and it should come as no surprise to learn that one game absolutely dominated proceedings: Baldur's Gate 3, winner of seven awards including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year. There was also a big award for Starfield, which won Xbox Game of the Year.

2023 has been one of the best years for game releases in recent memory – here's some PC titles you should be playing. But Baldur's Gate 3 has stood above the rest as the highest-rated PC game ever on Metacritic, the best overall game ever on OpenCritic, PC Gamer UK's best-scoring game of all time, and the list goes on.

The Golden Joystick Awards is also known as the People's Gaming Awards as the winners are voted for by the general public. Five million people showed their love for Baldur's Gate 3 by crowning it winner in the storytelling, best visual design, studio of the year (Larian), best game community, best-supporting performer (Neil Newbon as Astarion), PC game of the year, and the ultimate game of the year categories. You can see the entire list of nominees and winners at the bottom of the page.

Only one other game secured multiple awards during the event: Final Fantasy 16, for best audio and best lead performer - Ben Starr for his performance as Clive Rosfield.

Some other notable winners included the once-hated No Man's Sky. Thanks to its amazing turnaround in fortunes since being released in 2016, the space/survival game secured the Still Playing award. Another unsurprising win went to the amazing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty for best expansion, while the critics' choice award went to another top title of 2023, Alan Wake II. As for the most wanted game among voters, that was Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

One game that hasn't been as universally loved as Baldur's Gate 3 is Starfield. Bethesda's massive adventure RPG was one of the most anticipated games in years, but it's fair to say that the reception didn't live up to the hype in many cases. However, despite a user score of 7.0 on Metacritic, voters still chose Starfield as the Xbox game of the year. Its category wasn't the strongest, admittedly - Chants of Sennaar, Hi-Fi Rush, Planet of Lana, Dead Space Remake, and Pentiment – but while this writer is a big fan of the last two, I'd still have expected Starfield to win here.

Full list of nominations and winners:

Best Storytelling

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Still Playing

No Man's Sky (winner)

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Best Visual Design

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies of P

Street Fighter 6

Studio of the Year

Larian Studios (winner)

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Expansion

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (winner)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Indie Game

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars (winner)

Best Multiplayer Game

Exoprimal

Diablo 4

Street Fighter 6

Remnant 2

Mortal Kombat 1 (winner)

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Audio

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy 16 (winner)

Best Game Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer (winner)

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy 14

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR game

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain (winner)

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

Best Gaming Hardware

PlayStation VR2 (winner)

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Breakthrough Award

Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics' Choice Award

Alan Wake 2

Best Streaming Game

Valorant

Best Lead Performer

Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16 (winne r)

r) Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Best Supporting Performer

Laura Bailey - Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Cissy Jones - Andreja in Starfield

Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16

Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pikmin 4

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (winner)

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller 2

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Diablo 4

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 16

Resident Evil 4 (winner)

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield (winner)

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

Most Wanted Game

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (winner)

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades 2

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Everywhere

Frostpunk 2

Ark 2

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Ultimate Game of the Year