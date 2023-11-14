GTA VI: In addition to the awards, the event historically plays host to a number of game trailers and this year will likely be no different. Just last week, Rockstar Games confirmed plans to share the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game in early December. The Game Awards conveniently fits within that window and is as big a stage as any to host the trailer.

Nominations for the 2023 Game Awards have been revealed, and two titles emerged as early frontrunners with eight nods apiece.

In the coveted Game of the Year category, six titles will do battle for the industry's top honor: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 (the 2023 remake), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, and Baldur's Gate 3.

The two latter titles led the way with eight nominations each. In addition to Game of the Year, Alan Wake 2 is also a finalist for Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, and Best Action / Adventure. Baldur's Gate 3, meanwhile, is in the running for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Performance, Best Community Support, Best RPG, and Best Multiplayer.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 racked up seven nominations, Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder earned five nods each, and Resident Evil 4 grabbed four nominations. Starfield, one of the most talked about games of the year, received just a single nomination (for Best RPG).

The Game Awards has 31 categories in total including Best VR / AR, Best Mobile Game, and Best Sim / Strategy. Five of the 31 categories are dedicated to esports.

The Game Awards will take place on December 7 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As usual, the festivities will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and will stream live over the Internet. What game do you think will take home the award for Game of the Year?