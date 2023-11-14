In context: External graphics cards remain a niche product type for specific needs, but the emergence of handheld gaming PCs has given them a new purpose. GPD is no longer the sole provider of external GPUs that can fit in a bag. Its competitors are now differentiating themselves with added internal storage.

Mobile PC company One-Netbook has launched a crowdfunding program for its upcoming OneXGPU. This external GPU combines portability with M.2 storage capabilities. Like GPD's G1, it could be a versatile accessory for a handheld gaming PC or low-end laptop, depending on the price.

Most external GPUs are bulky enclosures designed to contain desktop graphics cards and remain on a desk at home. Although the exact dimensions of the OneXGPU are not specified, it appears to have a considerably smaller profile than traditional enclosures, making it convenient for travel, so users could bring it to a hotel room or wherever they stay on long trips.

The device utilizes the same chip as the G1 – AMD's Radeon RX 7600M XT. Benchmarks showing the GPU's actual performance are scarce, but some of the posted information suggests it acts similarly to a mobile GeForce RTX 4060 or 3070. This positions it as a potentially respectable mid-range card.

At 1080p or 1440p resolutions, both the OneXGPU and G1 are expected to achieve at least decent performance in the latest AAA titles, especially with savvy graphics settings management. One-Netbook advertises the OneXGPU with footage of Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, which it can probably handle as long as ray tracing is disabled.

The OneXGPU's unique advantage is its internal slot for an M.2 2280 SSD, which could provide much-needed room for large game installs. However, the manufacturer's preview (above) shows a render of a PCIe 2.0 SSD inserted into the eGPU, so it's unclear whether the hardware supports the faster PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 standards, commonplace in most modern PCs. The company also hasn't specified if the storage will let you run games directly from the drive or only be used for storage.

Additionally, the upcoming eGPU features plenty of connection ports. The OneXGPU's primary and ideal socket for gaming uses Oculink for products like the Asus ROG Ally. Recognizing that many devices lack Oculink support, One-Netbook has included a variety of other connections: a USB-C port (which might be USB4), two USB-A sockets, two HDMI outputs, two DisplayPort connections, and a LAN port.

Critical details remaining to be disclosed include pricing and a release date. The GPD G1 starts at $670, so expect the OneXGPU to cost at least that much. The OneXGPU might be a worthwhile investment for some considering a laptop with a Radeon 7600M XT can run over $1,000.