PSA: Users of Lenovo Go USB-C Power Banks take note: the company has issued a recall for the device due to concerns that it could burst into flames. There has already been one report of this happening, in which the fire caused minimal property damage with no injuries.

The recall notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission states that owners can check if their device is one of those affected by looking for part number 40ALLG2WWW and model number PBLG2W on the label.

If those numbers match up, check the manufacturing date on the label. The recalled units have the manufacturing date of 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05 or 22/06.

The risk stems from internal screws within the power bank that can come loose. These can drop between the cover rib and the cell printed circuit board and cause a short circuit and overheating of the 20,000 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery, posing a fire hazard.

Lenovo advises consumers to stop using the device and contact the company for a free replacement as well as instructions for proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries according to local and state regulations. You can call Lenovo directly on 1-866-989-0515 or use a web form on the company's website.

Around 2,850 of the $100 Go USB-C Laptop Power Banks were sold in the US. The Canadian government's website also lists a similar recall for the 507 units sold in Canada.

This isn't the first time Lenovo has issued a recall over potential fire hazards, though the most recent one occurred several years ago. There was a voluntary recall for a specific batch of ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops in 2018. Manufactured from December 2016 to November 2017, some units had a loose screw that could damage the battery and cause overheating to the extent that it posed a fire risk. There was also a recall for more than half a million faulty AC power cables in 2014 that could overheat.