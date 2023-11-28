In brief: Assassin's Creed Syndicate, the 2015 franchise entry set in 19th century London, is free to download and keep on PC from the Ubisoft Store until December 6. It's an interesting entry in the series as Syndicate was the last AC title before the franchise went more into RPG territory with Origins.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate might not be as fondly remembered as Black Flag or some other pre-Origins AC games, but it's still a pretty good game and certainly a lot better than Unity. And free is free, of course.

I had to check my Steam library to recall more details about my experience with Syndicate. Turns out I did finish the game after spending 35 hours on it. I do remember enjoying a lot of the game, which involves brother and sister protagonists, conquering the streets of London, and plenty of cutscenes set in the present day. The final boss fight is awesome, too.

There are a lot of real historical figures who make cameo appearances in Syndicate, including telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell, Karl Marx, Charles Darwin, Florence Nightingale, and Charles Dickens.

AC Syndicate has a generally favorable Metacritic score of 76 and a user score of 7.3 for the PC version. The game's Recent Reviews rating on Steam is Very Positive, while its All Reviews rating is Mostly Positive.

You can download Assassin's Creed Syndicate to your Ubisoft account free from Ubisoft.com up until December 6. The game is played via the Ubisoft Connect launcher, which is probably the worst element of this whole giveaway.

Ubisoft recently faced heavy criticism after pop-up ads for Black Friday sales appeared in Assassin's Creed Odyssey while users navigated to the map screen. Ubisoft eventually said that it had been trying to put an ad for Assassin's Creed Mirage in the main menu of other Assassin's Creed games, but a "technical error" caused the promotion to show up on in-game menus instead. The company said the issue has now been fixed.