Something to look forward to: Official images have been revealed of what could be the next video game franchise to become a smash-hit TV series. Amazon Prime Video's Fallout show arrives on April 12 next year. Now, we have an idea of what this interpretation of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic world will look like, as well as more details about the story.

From the massive power armor to the noseless ghouls and Brotherhood of Steel airship, these first official images of the Fallout series are ramping up the excitement ahead of the show's official release in a few months.

Walton Goggins, known for his brilliant roles in shows such as The Shield, Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and Sons of Anarchy, plays a cowboy ghoul aptly named "The Ghoul." His official character description reveals that he is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Executive producer Jonathan Nolan said his aim was to make Goggins resemble the ghouls from the games – long-living humans mutated by radiation – without making him unrecognizable. "I need to be able to see Walton and his performance, he needs to look like a ghoul from the game, and he needs to be kind of hot," Nolan said.

The show occasionally flashes back to The Ghoul's life before the apocalypse, when he was a father, husband, and nose owner; the show is set 219 years after the nukes dropped.

Goggins is one of the three main characters from Fallout, the other two being a vault dweller named Lucy (Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell), and Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten). There's also Kyle MacLachlan's Overseer Hank, who is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy's father.

Bethesda's Todd Howard confirmed that the show is set in the same universe as the games and is considered to be "canon."

"That's what's great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion," Howard told Vanity Fair.

Amazon's Fallout won't be taking any existing storylines directly from the games but will build a new story within the same universe. Howard said that some of the elements the show adds to the Fallout world were so good that Bethesda was left wondering "Ah, why didn't we do that?"

The images look as if they're taken from the leaked, behind-closed-doors teaser trailer for Fallout that was shown at Gamescom earlier this year.

Will Amazon's Fallout find the same level of success and acclaim as HBO's The Last of Us? We'll have to wait until April 12, 2024, to find out.