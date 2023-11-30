What just happened? Great news for PC (and Xbox) Game Pass subscribers: Remnant 2, one of the best games to be released in 2023, has been added to the library of titles available on Microsoft's service. It joins the previous game, Remnant: From the Ashes, which was previously available on Game Pass but has now returned.

The last 11 months have been some of the best in recent memory when it comes to great game releases, from what many call the greatest game of all time, Baldur's Gate 3, to the recent Alan Wake 2.

One of the best games of the year that hasn't received quite as much (positive) attention as some of the others is Remnant 2. Its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, earned the accurate description of Dark Souls with guns, and the sequel is no different. While well-received, From the Ashes wasn't without its problems, but Remnant 2 addresses many of these issues while building on the original's best elements.

There were some complaints about Remnant 2 being unoptimized when it launched. There was also the controversy of developer Gunfire Games specifically designing Remnant 2 to be used with DLSS, FSR, and XeSS as standard – i.e., turning on the upscaling tech isn't really optional if you want smooth performance. However, patches have improved its performance since then.

Remnant 2 is currently $50 on Steam, where it has a Very Positive rating – it's also one of our Best PC Games (You Should be Playing). Its arrival on Game Pass comes as a surprise as Microsoft never announced Remnant 2 as coming to the service during the second half of November.

PC Game Pass is still $10 per month, or you can try the $1 trial if you've never signed up before. You can even finish Remnant 2 and then cancel before paying for a second month if you want, though there are plenty of other current and upcoming titles worth your time, including Persona 5 Tactica, Dune: Spice Wars, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Starfield, Rollerdome, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and many more.