Forward-looking: Chinese electronics maker TCL recently announced a handful of compelling displays including a 65-inch curved OLED monitor. The massive monitor boasts an 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320, or more than 33 million pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1800R curve. The set utilizes IJP (inkjet printing) OLED technology, which TCL says increases the utilization rate of luminescent materials by two times to 90 percent, and also reduces blue light radiation by 50 percent.

The display covers more than 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, even in low greyscale images.

TCL also briefly touched on X-intelligence, which it described as the world's first AI model for the display industry. The tech is said to leverage powerful natural language processing and knowledge reasoning capabilities that surpass GPT4 in the display field.

WCCF Tech mentioned a handful of other interesting products from the conference including a 27-inch 8K 2D / 3D monitor with eye tracking, a 31-inch 4K 120 Hz OLED monitor with a dome-shaped design (curved side to side and top to bottom), and a 57-inch 8K mini LED curved (1000R) panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, none of these products were referenced in TCL's official press release. That said, the dome-shaped 31-incher sounds particularly appealing, especially if you are into racing or other immersive simulation games.

Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology), said the company has achieved remarkable breakthroughs thanks to significant advancements in display technologies including LCD and OLED – all aimed at delivering a superior user experience.

TCL did not share any potential pricing or target release windows in its announcement. With Consumer Electronics Show less than a month away, however, I suspect we will learn more at that time. A quick check of the CES media days page shows TCL has a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific on January 8, 2024. If you are at all interested in TCL's upcoming display tech, circle this date on the calendar.