In brief: Netflix is on track to close out the year with 86 games in its library, all available without ads, in-app purchases, or hidden fees. Better yet, the streaming giant has even more titles in development for 2024 and beyond.

Mike Verdu, head of Netflix's gaming division, said the company introduced 40 games in 2023 including Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (out on December 14). Netflix this year also debuted its first two internally developed titles, and rolled out a pilot program to make games playable on TV and computers.

Peering ahead, Netflix has several additional games to look forward to in 2024.

Highlights include Sonic Mania Plus, an expanded version of the original Sonic Mania that first hit the scene in 2017. The appearance on Netflix will mark the first time Sonic Mania Plus will be available on mobile.

Another inbound title is Game Dev Tycoon, a business simulator that tasks players with creating a game studio from scratch and building it out over the years. Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, meanwhile, is the successor to the original life-sim game Cozy Grove.

Verdu also mentioned a new Rebel Moon game that'll take place after part one and part two as well as a title set in the Squid Game universe.

And let's not forget about Monument Valley 1 & 2, both of which will touch down on Netflix in 2024. The first entry was a smash hit that sold more than 26 million copies in its first two years, prompting a sequel for Android and iOS in 2017.

Netflix introduced its gaming division in late 2021 with a handful of ho-hum titles. Not everyone was convinced the company was super serious about the push, but they have since added several noteworthy games to the mix including TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Farming Simulator 23, and Twelve Minutes.

Netflix doesn't charge extra for its games, and instead markets the collection as a free perk for subscribers. The term "free" is used loosely as some would argue that recent membership price hikes could be paying for the gaming initiative.