What just happened? Netflix is making good on its promise to build out a compelling mobile gaming platform. The streaming giant has announced plans to add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to its library on December 14, and fans can pre-register now in anticipation.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The compilation arrived to much fanfare in late 2021 but experienced a rocky launch that prompted Rockstar to halt sales of the Windows version while it scrambled to fix multiple issues.

Subsequent patches have mostly ironed out lingering issues, and now the trilogy is set to make its mobile debut.

Grand Theft Auto III: Welcome to Liberty City. Where it all began. With a massive and diverse open world, a wild cast of characters from every walk of life, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and ruthless world of crime at your fingertips.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti's tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: It's the early '90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl 'CJ' Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Netflix, meanwhile, added mobile games to its platform as a free perk for subscribers in late 2021. User engagement was slow out of the gate, but Netflix remained focused. Earlier this year, the streaming giant said it had 70 new titles in the pipeline from partners as well as 16 in development at its own in-house studios.

Leanne Loombe, VP of external games at Netflix, said at the time that Netflix's goal was to build a broad portfolio of games because they believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one that is right for them.

At present, Netflix's gaming library consists of more than 80 mobile titles including TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Tomb Raider Reloaded, Kentucky Route Zero, Stranger Things: 1984, Twelve Minutes, and Farming Simulator 23. Notably, Netflix games don't include ads, in-app purchase, or extra fees to play.