In context: Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, as an upgrade over the S23 lineup that was released in February. As with every year, the lineup is expected to comprise three models, including the flagship S24 Ultra, the S24 Plus and the vanilla S24.

While info about all three models has been trickling in over the past few weeks, a massive new leak has now seemingly revealed quite a bit about the S24 Ultra. The leak comes from tipster @AhmedQwaider888, who recently posted the S24 Ultra's camera and display specs on X (formerly Twitter). According to the leaker, the screen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits.

If the claim holds up, that would be a significant bump up from the S23 series devices, which have a peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits. It would also be notably higher than the iPhone 15 Pro's 2,000 nits and the Google Pixel 8 Pro's 2,400 nits. It is worth noting that peak brightness is not necessarily the best metric to judge the quality of a screen, as it can only be achieved in select HDR scenes for a few fleeting seconds. That said, it still shows that Samsung's next-gen devices will offer a fairly bright screen for the most part.

In another post on X, Qwaider claimed that the S24 Ultra will have a quad-camera setup at the back, led by a 200MP primary camera. The three other shooters will reportedly include a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The phone will also be able to record 8K videos with up to 5x zoom. Additionally, the portrait mode is said to support up to 5x optical zoom.

On the front, it will have a 12MP camera for selfies and video chats. The device will also reportedly feature improved optical stabilization even in low-light scenes, while its AI Object Aware Engine should work on both front and rear-facing cameras. Qwaider claimed that a new partnership between Samsung and Meta will offer Galaxy S24 users the ability to post HDR images and videos on Facebook and Instagram.

A recent trademark application has already confirmed that Samsung intends to market the Galaxy S24 as its first 'AI Phone.' While the company has not officially confirmed what to expect from it in terms of its AI chops, leaks have revealed that it will have multiple AI features, including AI-generated wallpapers, real-time language translation during voice calls, text summaries in Samsung Notes, and an AI photo extender that could generate image content to provide more context around the subject.