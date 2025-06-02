What just happened? With a thickness of just 0.23 inches (5.8mm) and weighing a mere 5.7 ounces (163 grams), it's easy to imagine that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge would break if you sneezed on it too hard. Incredibly, however, the handset survived the infamous bend test performed by JerryRigEverything.

There were always going to be questions over the durability of Samsung's thinnest ever phone. Looking to answer them was JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson, who put the phone through the YouTube channel's usual series of physical tests.

Nelson begins the video by comparing the thickness of the Edge with several everyday items – it's slightly thinner than a pencil. He also notes that after seeing and feeling the device, he doesn't think it's as special as it's made out to be, especially at its $1,099 starting price.

Starting with the usual scratch test, which illustrates how much this handset wobbles when laid flat due to the camera lens that bulges out the back, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 scratches at level six on the Mohs scale, with deeper grooves at level seven. That's pretty much standard for today's phones.

After running a blade around the S25 Edge's titanium frame, cameras, and rear, Nelson shows how the in-screen fingerprint scanner still works even after being heavily scratched – good news for those who keep their phone and keys in the same pocket.

Next up is the lighter test. The S25 Edge's Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen does very well in this department, showing a total lack of damage after 30 seconds of having a flame held against the screen.

The stress test culminates in the usual bending experiment. Nelson expresses doubt that something so thin would be able to stand something this extreme.

Surprisingly, there's only some minor flexing when bent from the back. The back panel does start to separate slightly when bent from the screen side, but it's hard to notice and there is still no structural damage.

Nelson's opinion of the S25 Edge appears to have improved by the end of the test. He notes that it's an excellent choice for anyone who likes slim and sleek handsets. It'll be interesting to see if Apple's ultra-thin iPhone Air proves equally as durable when it releases, possibly later this year.