Rumor mill: Information from trusted leakers has painted a clear picture of Nvidia's unconfirmed refresh of the RTX 4000 series over the last few weeks. The latest rumors now reveal the exact release dates for the three GPUs, predicting sequential launches in the weeks following CES.

Chinese hardware outlet IT Home reports that the GeForce RTX 4070 Super will be available on January 17, followed by the RTX 4070 Ti Super on January 24, and the RTX 4080 Super on January 31. Previous information indicates Nvidia plans to unveil the new lineup during a special address confirmed for January 8, the day before CES begins.

IT Home and other sources have reiterated previously leaked information regarding specs. Each card is expected to outperform its non-Super predecessor at a similar or slightly higher price and TDP. Consequently, they are likely to replace the original high-end RTX 4000 cards as Nvidia shifts production.

The RTX 4070 Super will feature either the AD104-350 or AD103-175 GPU with 7,168 cores. With approximately 21 percent more cores than its predecessor, the card could nearly match the original RTX 4070 Ti. The price is expected to remain at $599 or rise to $649.

Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 Ti Super, utilizing the AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPU with 8,448 cores, could see a performance uplift between 14 and 22 percent. VRAM increases from 12 GB to 16 GB with an MSRP of either $799 or $849. Prior leaks doubted whether the 4070 Ti Super would launch, but the latest information assumes it will.

Finally, the RTX 4080 Super sees a more modest improvement – only 6-9 percent utilizing the AD103-400 GPU with 10,240 cores. Fortunately, its price drops from $1,199 to $999.

Overall, the new lineup could be closer to what customers originally desired from the Ada Lovelace generation. Some were disappointed with slight performance improvements that didn't justify its price increases over the RTX 3000 series. Expanding the RTX 4070 Ti's memory from 12 GB to 16 GB could be an especially welcome move.

Looking further ahead, AMD might unveil and launch a GPU sometime next year that could match one of the RTX 4000 Super cards for under $600, creating a compelling product. Nvidia is expected to respond with the 3nm-based RTX 5000 series, either later in 2024 or sometime in 2025.