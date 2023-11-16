Rumor mill: Nvidia is rumored to have discontinued mass production of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 ahead of what's believed to be the cards' Super-variant launch. While this should be taken with a healthy grain of salt, it's not the first time we've heard claims that the RTX 4080 was being discontinued in favor of the Super version.

The new rumor comes from Chinese site Board Channels (via VideoCardz). It's alleged that Nvidia announced the discontinuation of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 to board partners, stopping mass production and implementing an inventory cut-off.

It's important to note the difference between a card being discontinued, which means it will no longer be manufactured at all, and stopping mass production, which may be temporary as Nvidia focuses on other models - i.e., the Super variants - that share some components. Both terms are mentioned on Board Channels.

This isn't the first time we've heard Nvidia might discontinue a card in favor of its upcoming Super variant. The same rumor circulated last month regarding the RTX 4080. Chinese retailers were reportedly stocking up on the card ahead of the 4080 being replaced by its Super version, and manufacturers were said to be increasing shipments. This is the first we've heard of the RTX 4070 Ti sharing the same fate, though.

The RTX 4080 launched exactly one year ago today, while the RTX 4070 Ti only arrived at the start of January. Killing them off or stopping mass production so quickly will likely annoy those who bought one, including this RTX 4070 Ti owner, but we've heard that the Super variants might carry the same price tag as their vanilla counterparts, encouraging consumers to opt for the more powerful versions.

Nvidia has yet to officially announce the Super cards or even hint at their arrival. There have been rumors that Team Green will unveil them at CES in January – the same event where it revealed the RTX 4070 Ti 11 months ago. That claim looked more likely last week when the company confirmed that it was holding a Special Address on January 8.

The RTX 4080 Super is believed to feature the AD103-400 GPU with the full 10,240 cores and 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM alongside a 256-bit bus interface. The RTX 4070 Super, meanwhile, is expected to feature AD104-350 or AD103-175 SKU configurations with the same 7,168 cores in both versions.

There have also been reports of an unlikely-sounding RTX 4070 Ti Super being in the works. We even saw alleged photos of the packaging a few weeks ago.