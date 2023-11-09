What just happened? It looks as if the rumors that Nvidia is set to launch a series of RTX 4000 Super graphics cards are true. We previously heard that the new Lovelace variants would be unveiled at CES. Now, Team Green has confirmed it will be hosting a Special Address on January 8, 8am PT / 11am ET, where the Super announcement is expected to take place.

Following the original claims that Nvidia is working on three variants of Super cards - the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super – leaker Kopite7kimi said he believed an official launch would take place during CES.

Nvidia had already confirmed it would be at CES and has three conference rooms booked, but up until today, it had not announced any events or keynotes.

We now know that a Special Address is taking place on January 8, one day before CES starts in earnest.

There is no mention of the Super series in Nvidia's announcement, but that doesn't mean they won't be there. At its special address before CES 2023, Nvidia's head of PC business, Jeff Fischer, announced the RTX 4070 Ti (or tie) despite there being no confirmation of its arrival beforehand.

Early rumors claimed that the RTX 4080 Super would use the AD102 GPU and come with 20GB of memory. But it is more likely to feature the less-powerful AD103-400 GPU with the full 10,240 cores and 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM alongside a 256-bit bus interface. There have also been claims that Nvidia will discontinue the RTX 4080 in favor of the Super model.

The RTX 4070 Super, meanwhile, is expected to feature AD104-350 or AD103-175 SKU configurations with the same 7,168 cores in both versions. The 12 GB GDDR6X in the vanilla card is set to remain unchanged, albeit with faster memory speeds.

Finally, there's the RTX 4070 Ti Super. The least likely sounding of the three cards recently had what is claimed to be its packaging design leaked. Reports state it will sit between the vanilla version of the card and the RTX 4080, offering 8,448 CUDA cores, 48 MB of L2 cache, and use the AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPU. We might also see the VRAM increased to 16 GB from 12 GB, but that would be a surprise at this point.

Another RTX 4000 Super rumor claims that all the new cards will have the same or similar TDP as their non-Super versions.

There is no word on pricing yet, but if the claims that some current cards are being discontinued prove to be true, then the prices for the Super variants might be the same as, or at least close to, those of the standard versions. Hopefully, we'll find out more on January 8.