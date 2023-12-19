Facepalm: If there's one person you can guarantee will hold onto a grudge, it's Elon Musk. Following his beef with Disney boss Bob Iger, the world's richest man has removed the Disney+ app from some Tesla vehicles without giving owners a reason why.

It seems Musk isn't ready to let the Iger feud end. Over the weekend, several Tesla owners reported that the Disney+ app had disappeared from their vehicles' Theater screens.

Electrek reports that last week, a Tesla source informed Disney+ that it would be removing the native app from its vehicles without giving an explanation for the move. A few days later, the EV giant informed Disney that the app would be removed only for owners who had never used it before.

The latest Musk saga began in mid-November when several companies, including Disney, suspended advertising on X following an investigation that revealed some ads were appearing next to pro-Nazi content. This all happened while Musk was facing criticism for posting a positive reply to a message arguing that Jewish communities push hatred against whites. Musk has since apologized for his post, calling it "perhaps one of the most foolish, if not the most foolish, thing I've ever done on the platform."

Musk, who once called a cave diver involved in the rescue of a soccer team in Thailand a "pedo guy" for criticizing his plan to help, responded to the advertisers rushing to leave X by telling them to "Go f**k yourself" during an interview at The New York Times Dealbook Summit. He called out Iger directly, stating "Hey Bob, if you're in the audience, that's how I feel." Musk also claimed Disney has been "infected by the woke mind virus."

Tesla owners who never used Disney+ in their vehicles but do want to access the streaming platform can still do so via the Tesla browser. It appears from the clip below that this will cause the app to reappear in the Theater screen section, too.

Not surprisingly, Musk's latest move in his fight against Iger is being slammed by many people, most of whom who are amazed by the pettiness of the whole situation.