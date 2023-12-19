Rumor mill: Sony and Microsoft have launched the last two console generations in lockstep, but the latest leaks suggest that the latter is considering ending that pattern for the next round. Jumping the gun on a new console generation could present a significant risk, but this strategy has historical precedent.

Sources have informed YouTuber and established leaker RedGamingTech that Microsoft may have accelerated its plans to release the next-generation Xbox console earlier than many might have anticipated. Jeff Grubb, another well-known leaker, has received similar information.

Improperly redacted internal Microsoft documents that leaked in September during the company's court battle with the FTC outlined plans to release the next Xbox console in 2028. However, the latest details suggest it could appear as early as 2026. No one seems to have information on Sony's plans for the PlayStation 6, but the potential release of a new Xbox in 2026 could significantly undercut Sony in terms of timing and price.

(Rumor) Xbox "Next" might be released in 2026



Jeff Grubb says that one of the leakers that leaked stuff from the PlayStation side is saying that Xbox "Next" will be released in 2026.



No clue whether it's an Xbox Series Pro or the next generation of Xbox.



Jeff said he can… pic.twitter.com/gRrp2dH0wa – Idle Slothï¿½'ï¿½ï¿½'ï¿½ (@IdleSloth84_) December 15, 2023

Much of the content in the RedGamingTech video revisits the September leak and speculates on how a 2026 launch would impact the hardware specification roadmap. The court document, which Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggested was already outdated in September, explained that Microsoft was deciding between an Arm-based CPU or an x64 one using AMD's upcoming Zen 6 architecture. While Zen 6 would likely be quite mature by 2028, it won't be ready by 2026. Therefore, if an Xbox were to launch in that year, it would use Zen 5.

However, the accelerated date wouldn't change Microsoft's plan to develop an RDNA 5-based GPU or license AMD's IP for that architecture. Furthermore, the company could still utilize heavy cloud integration, features to assist content creators, and an NPU for machine learning-based workloads. The PlayStation 5 Pro is also rumored to employ machine learning hardware for upscaling, so this feature could become standard.

Instead of responding to the PS5 Pro, Microsoft might be planning to jump the gun on the next hardware generation for multiple reasons. This tactic could be an attempt to replicate the success of the Xbox 360, which launched a year earlier than the PlayStation 3 and was $200 cheaper. The Xbox 360 also took the initiative to set the standards for that hardware cycle, forcing Sony to emulate features like achievements and certain OS-level functionality. If successful, a powerful next-gen Xbox with innovative features could force Sony to play catch-up once again.

When Microsoft launched the Xbox 360 only four years after the original Xbox, it explained its intention to replicate Sega's success with the Genesis (aka Mega Drive), which beat Nintendo's Super NES to the market by two years and became popular despite its weaker hardware. That said, launching early didn't help Sega's following consoles – the Saturn and Dreamcast – which eventually led to the company's exit from the hardware market.