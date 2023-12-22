In brief: Nothing signifies the holidays quite like the start of the Steam Winter Sale. Valve's biggest-earning annual event is now underway, with discounts on some excellent big-budget hits and hidden gems. The highlight is probably the, admittedly small, sale on Baldur's Gate 3, which is currently 10% off its usual price at $53.99.

After a shaky first few months, 2023 has turned out to be one of the best years for games in recent memory. Baldur's Gate 3 is regularly voted GOTY/best game of all time, so this first-ever discount marks a great time to buy it if you've never experienced Larian's wonderful RPG.

Some other top titles of 2023 are also discounted. The brilliant Remnant 2 is 40% off at $29.99, Resident Evil 4 is half price at $29.99, Diablo 4 is down to $42 (41% off), and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which runs a lot better these days, is 50% off at $34.99.

Elsewhere, Street Fighter 6 is down to $39.59 (34% off), and a personal favorite of mine, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, is 15% off at $25.49. You can also get the best-selling game of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, for $29.99 (half-price)

They might not be as big-budget as those previously mentioned games, but Dave the Diver's 20% off ($15.99), side-scrolling Metroidvania Blasphemous 2's 25% off ($22) and Dredge's 25% off ($18.74) make them even more compelling buys. There's also retro-style shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, down to $14.95 (32% off), and Turbo Overkill ($17.49/30% off).

If you haven't tried one of the best Soulslikes ever, Lies of P, now is a good time, thanks to the 20% discount ($47.99). There are also a couple of 'love them or hate them' games: a surprisingly large 30% off Starfield ($48.99), while Atomic Heart is half-price at $29.99.

Other highlights include the excellent Octopath Traveler II, now $42 following its 30% discount. Pant-wetting horror Amnesia: The Bunker is also 30% off ($17.50), Spider-Man: Miles Morales drops to $30 following its 40% discount, and if you're one of the few people on Earth who doesn't own GTA V, it's now just $15. Call of Duty fans, meanwhile, can grab Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition for $49 (31% off).

More personal picks include Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters for $18 (61% off), Wasteland 3 is half price at $20, The Last of Us Part 1 is $40 (34% off), Red Dead Redemption 2 is $19.79 (67% off), Forza Horizon 5 is $29.99 (50% off), and Mass Effect Legendary Edition is down a massive 90% to just $5.99

There are an absolute ton of other great games in the Steam Sale – these are just some of the highlights. Make sure to take advantage of the discounts before the event ends on January 4.