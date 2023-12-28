In a nutshell: Samsung is reportedly working on a rebranded version of its recently launched Galaxy A15 smartphone with a couple of noteworthy upgrades. The newly minted Galaxy A15 is already available in select markets and includes a sizable 5,000mAh battery pack. Sources familiar with the matter claim the reworked M15 will ship with an even larger 6,000mAh battery for additional runtime.

Supporting specs weren't shared, but most believe the M15 will otherwise be an almost exact clone of the Galaxy A15.

For those not up to speed, the A15 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display (2,340 x 1,080 pixels, 396 PPI) operating at 90 Hz that is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. RAM and storage configurations vary by model, ranging from 4 GB and 128 GB on the low end to 8 GB and 256 GB for those willing to pay more.

The budget A15 packs three rear-facing cameras: a 50 megapixel primary shooter, a 5 megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. Up front, you get a 13 megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Another key selling point for the rumored Galaxy M15 could be its software support. The A15 ships with Android 14 and One UI 6 out of the box, and is eligible for a minimum of four major operating system upgrades. Should this support also extend to the M15, it would be a top marketing feature.

If the Galaxy M15 does materialize and is as similar to the A15 as some expect, one can not help but wonder about Samsung's rationale. Why make two different phones that are so much alike when you could just as easily make a variant of the A15 with slightly different features, like a bigger battery?

No word yet on when Samsung plans to launch the M15 but with CES just around the corner and Mobile World Congress slated for the end of February, prospective buyers might not have to wait long.

Image credit: Alexander Andrews, Debraj Roy