In a nutshell: Valve has shared the best-selling games of 2023 as measured by gross revenue, as well as the most played Steam Deck games based on daily active players. Valve grouped its top games into tiers: platinum (1st – 12th), gold (13th – 24th), silver (25th – 50th) and bronze (51st – 100th). No actual revenue figures are mentioned in the list, and games in each category are listed in no particular order. Revenue data was collected between January 1, 2023, and December 15, 2023.

Platinum-tier titles include Destiny 2, Starfield, Counterstrike 2, PUBG: Battleground, Baldur's Gate III, Cyberpunk 2077, Sons of the Forest, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, DOTA 2, and Hogwarts Legacy. Several of these titles are free to play but generate revenue from extras like DLC.

Gold level games include Elden Ring, Dead By Daylight, Resident Evil 4, Red Dead Redemption II, EA Sports FIFA 23, Warframe, Grand Theft Auto V, Naraka: Bladepoint, and War Thunder.

Silver titles include Cities: Skylines II, Team Fortress 2, Lethal Company, BattleBit Remastered, New World, Stellaris, Dead Space, Party Animals, Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition, Rust, and Forza Horizon 5. Bronze-tier games (51st – 100th) include Terraria, Life of P, Anno 1800, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Payday 3, Fallout 76, Battlefield 2042, Farming Simulator 22, No Man's Sky, Stardew Valley, and The Outlast Trials.

Steam Deck owners spent much of 2023 playing a variety of titles including Half-Life, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dave the Diver, Brotato, Dead Cells, Dredge, Sea of Stars, and Diablo IV.

Several of these games are currently discounted as part of the ongoing Steam Winter Sale, including the first discount for Baldur's Gate 3 which recently took home six awards out of eight nominations at The Game Awards including Game of the Year honors. Baldur's Gate 3 is only 10 percent off, but others like Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, and Euro Truck Simulator 2 can be had for half off or more.

The Steam Winter Sale runs through January 4.