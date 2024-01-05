In context: The gaming monitor market has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with many consumer electronics companies catering to the growing demand. So whether you're a casual gamer or a consummate pro, you can find gaming monitors at varying price points, ranging from entry-level devices aimed at the mainstream market, going up to high-end offerings meant for serious gamers.

With the CES 2024 trade show about to begin in Las Vegas, LG Display has unveiled a brand new monitor with a super-high refresh rate. The 27-inch OLED panel has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution for crystal clear images and an impressive 480Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay. It also has a 0.03ms response time that the company claims is the fastest in the market.

The most notable aspect of the new panel is that the refresh rate stays at 480Hz even when running at 1440p. Existing monitors with 480Hz refresh rates are only able to achieve the full 480Hz at 1080p resolution, meaning the new monitor is a definite step up in that regard. LG claims that this is the industry's first monitor that can hit the 480Hz rate at QHD resolution, meaning it's likely to be priced at a premium, and is unlikely to be a realistic option for casual gamers.

Another notable new feature of the new monitor is LG Display's 'META technology' that the company claims will offer increased brightness and better viewing angles while emitting "the lowest level of blue light in the industry." Lower blue light reduces eye fatigue and eliminates flickers, enabling gamers to enjoy long, stress-free gaming sessions.

Do note that the new panel is yet to be incorporated into a commercial gaming monitor, but LG says that it will make it to retail products in the first half of this year. However, it's not immediately clear if LG Electronics will release a monitor based on this panel anytime soon, or if it will be used by other companies in their high-end gaming monitors.

Alongside the 27-inch 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED display, LG will also showcase a host of other OLED monitors at CES 2024 next week. According to the company, these will come in multiple sizes, including 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches. LG did not reveal much about all these panels, but the 34- and 39-inch displays are said to offer ultra-wide (21:9) aspect ratios, while the 31.5-inch model supports a UHD (3840x2160) resolution. We should get to know more about them once CES gets underway next week.