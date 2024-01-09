WTF?! We've seen monitors with AI features before, but these are usually related to the hardware. The MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED's use of artificial intelligence extends to the games you play on it, apparently allowing people to 'cheat' in League of Legends.

The MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED has plenty of appealing features. The 32-inch monitor features a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel and promises 1,000 nits brightness for HDR content, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time. It also has VESA ClearMR 13000 anti-blur certification, a measure of motion blur performance based on the ratio of clear pixels versus blurry pixels.

Another feature of the monitor is its inclusion of SkySight. As highlighted by Tom's Hardware, one of the many things this AI accelerator tech can do is give League of Legends players an advantage.

MSI says SkySight can analyze the MOBA's on-screen mini-map to detect which direction the enemies are approaching from and put an icon on the screen to show where they're going to appear.

Players can simply look at the mini-map, of course, but in the heat of a frantic LoL game, taking your eyes away from the action for just a second can give opponents the upper hand.

Another cool League of Legends integration is how the monitor can replicate your health bar along its RGB light bar at the bottom of its bezel. It's similar to how some keyboards' RGB lights change color based on how much life a character has left.

It's not just League of Legends that makes use of the MEG 321URX's AI smarts. MSI will release an application that lets it identify health bars, enemies, and other on-screen elements in various games. While the PC will do the initial training, the monitor will do all the work after that point, which means these 'cheating' techniques, if they can be classified as such, are unlikely to be detected by opponents.

Looking at the MEG 321URX's other specs, it features DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and USB-C with DP-Alt mode and 90W of power delivery, all supporting the full 4K resolution at up to 240Hz. There's also a built-in KVM switch.

The MSI MEG 321URX is presumably a variant of the MSI MPG 321URX (above), which we have an in-depth preview of right here. The two monitors share many of the same specs, though they look slightly different and the AI features appear exclusive to the MEG version.