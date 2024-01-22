In context: Ford is the latest company to adopt the growing trend of using extra-large dashboard screens for digitized driver interfaces. Despite growing concerns that too much technology distracts drivers, the automaker insists it is taking a careful approach that prioritizes efficiency and customization without diverting drivers' attention from the road.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will feature a 48-inch 4K screen that occupies the entire dashboard. Combined with a conventional 11-inch center panel, the new system promises increased flexibility and efficiency while maintaining safety.

Ford placed the panel just underneath the windshield to minimize the distance drivers need to shift their eyes to glance at it, thus aiming to minimize distraction. Furthermore, it isn't a touchscreen. All controls are on the steering wheel and the middle panel; the dashboard displays critical driving information.

The information is divided into three sections based on priority to replicate the typical driving experience. The most crucial part of the interface, including the speedometer and fuel indicator, appears on the left side behind the steering wheel. Meanwhile, navigation information and drive modes occupy the center. The passenger side portion of the panel displays details such as time, weather, and tire conditions.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported, allowing drivers to extend mobile apps across the massive screen. The Nautilus will also utilize the latest version of Ford's in-house Android-based operating system. A significant update for the company's OS, called Sync, has faced considerable delays and will have a different, yet-to-be-revealed name when it arrives in the Nautilus, but it will incorporate numerous apps and other software features.

When parked, entertainment options include YouTube, Spotify, PBS Kids, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, and more. Notably, the infotainment system supports Bluetooth game controllers and a selection of Google Play Store games, including a Ford-exclusive version of Asphalt Nitro 2. Moreover, the in-car OS includes productivity apps to facilitate work calls and the Vivaldi web browser. New features, including Google Chrome, will come later through over-the-air updates.

A similar panoramic in-car panel appeared in BOE's CES 2024 exhibit. The company's 45-inch touchscreen, which debuted in the Geely Galaxy E8, doubles Ford's resolution to 8K for a near-retina pixel density. A 9K Oxide Mini LED variant of the same size with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1500-nit brightness is also planned.