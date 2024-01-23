In brief: At CES this year, LG showcased its latest smart monitors, powered by webOS. The "MyView" lineup includes a 31.5-inch 4K IPS monitor (model 32SR85U), as well as a couple of 1080p monitors with 31.5-inch (model 32SR53FS) and 27-inch (model 27SR50F) screen sizes. They are now available for purchase, starting at $199.99.

Leading the lineup is a 31.5-inch smart 4K monitor that LG markets as a multitasking expert, allowing users to work, play, and stream videos from multiple sources. It can be connected to laptops, desktops, and game consoles for work or gaming, while also serving as a means for users to catch up on their favorite shows.

The devices support various popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more. Additionally, they provide access to over 300 free LG channels, offering content ranging from comedy to movies and sports. The smart features also include native integration with apps like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar.

The monitors also support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, enabling users to wirelessly control their monitors and cast or mirror content from iPhones and MacBooks without the need for Apple TV. Additionally, they offer Miracast support, providing users the flexibility to stream from devices outside the Apple ecosystem.

In terms of specs, the 32SR85U features a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 16:9 aspect ratio. While it has a somewhat disappointing 60 Hz refresh rate and a 5ms GTG response time, it compensates by supporting 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it better suited for creative professionals prioritizing color accuracy over ultra-fast frame rates. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x USB-C, and 2x HDMI, with a price tag of $599.99.

LG has also introduced two 1080p smart monitors, one with a similar 31.5-inch screen and another with a 27-inch panel. The former is priced at $229.99, while the latter is available for $199.99. All three monitors come with built-in streaming apps, and LG is banking on their smart features to set them apart from similar offerings by other manufacturers.