The big picture (literally): Super Bowl season is here and for many, the big game is the perfect excuse to buy a big television. Hisense is leading the way this year with a colossal deal on an even bigger set. The Hisense 100-inch U76N Series QLED 4K television broke cover at CES earlier this month and is now available directly from Best Buy. Originally priced at $4,999.99, quick-to-act buyers can nab the set for just $1,999.99 for a limited time – a price that includes free delivery and setup.

The U76N supports full array local dimming for darker blacks and brighter whites, and a variable refresh rate from 48 Hz to 144 Hz for smoother gaming. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and integrated Google TV.

Contrary to popular belief, bigger isn't always better in the television market. Cramming an oversized television into a room that doesn't afford enough distance between the viewer and the set can actually result in a diminished experience; yes, it's possible to sit too close.

For 4K models, Crutchfield recommends a viewing distance of one to 1.5 times that of the TV's size. For example, with an 85-inch set, you'll get the best experience if you sit at least 7.1 feet to 10.6 feet away.

Something else to consider when shopping for a large TV is how much 4K content you have access to. Many streaming services like Netflix offer 4K plans, but not all. What's more, lots of broadcast content hasn't made the switch to 4K. The vast majority of college football games, for example, aren't available in 4K so you're stuck with a lower resolution that's either stretched to fit your big screen or upscaled. The bigger the screen, the worse 1080p content is going to look on it.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and will pit either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers. CBS announced earlier this month that the big game, as well as pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, will be available in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm Eastern.