In brief: Taiwanese manufacturer Teamgroup recently introduced its latest series of consumer SSDs based on the PCIe 5.0 standard. The company opted for a new controller that can seemingly provide advanced features without the need for a cumbersome cooling solution.

Teamgroup's gaming brand T-Force is set to introduce a "much-anticipated" series of Gen 5 high-performance SSDs. The T-Force Ge Pro M.2 drives can deliver next-gen performance levels, thanks to the new IG5666 controller made by Chinese company Innogrit. These drives are designed to adapt to virtually any system setup with the help of Teamgroup's patented cooling solution.

The T-Force Ge Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs can achieve read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s, according to Teamgroup, nearly saturating the PCIe 5.0 x4 bus. While other client SSDs based on PCIe 5.0 technology have used Phison's PS5026-E26 controller, Teamgroup has chosen the IG5666 12nm controller for its advanced capabilities and low power consumption.

The IG5666 controller features a multi-core setup and provides an enhanced "Security Isolation" feature to protect data from external attacks, according to Teamgroup. Additional features include smart power management and "thermal regulation," which can detect current workload levels to automatically adjust power absorption, preventing overheating issues. The controller also incorporates a new 4K LDPC error correction technology to enhance data transfer accuracy.

The new T-Force Ge Pro series features a thin graphene heat sink, representing a innovative approach to address overheating concerns experienced by other Gen5 drives based on the Phison E26 controller. Teamgroup asserts that its patented technology effectively cools the NVMe drives, while the company's SMART monitoring software enables users to check the drive's health and performance at any given time.

The T-Force Ge Pro drives utilize RoHs-compliant materials that are halogen and lead-free. Additionally, the packaging is made of recycled materials. The Taiwanese corporation has incorporated high-performance 3D TLC NAND memory chips with a 2400 MT/s interface, aiming to provide up to 14,000 MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 11,800 MB/s sequential write speeds.

Teamgroup is set to open pre-orders for its new Gen5 SSD drives on February 9, 2024, through Amazon and Newegg. The lineup includes three different models (1TB, 2TB, 4TB), each backed by a five-year warranty. Pricing details are yet to be disclosed.