Something to look forward to: IGN has announced plans to host a gaming extravaganza this summer that aims to fill the gap left by E3, the once annual gaming trade show that officially threw in the towel last year. IGN Live will be held at an "iconic" (but as yet undisclosed) venue in downtown Los Angeles in early June, in roughly the same window that E3 once occupied.

The three-day event will bring together creators, publishers, journalists, developers, and enthusiasts from around the world, and will afford visitors access to talent, networking opportunities, and of course, parties. Fans (yes, it sounds as if it will be open to the public) will have the opportunity to partake in tournaments, sit front row at panels, and get a first look at highly anticipated new releases.

For those that can't make it to downtown LA, fret not as IGN will broadcast event happenings across consoles, mobile apps, and online via social media for all to enjoy.

IGN Entertainment President Yael Prough said fans and partners have voiced their demand for a physical space where the community can congregate to celebrate the industry's most exciting innovations. LA was an obvious choice, Prough said, as it is home to some of the world's top gaming and entertainment talent.

Doane Liu, Los Angeles' chief tourism officer, said they have played host to many unforgettable gaming and industry events in June throughout the years, and added that they look forward to continuing the legacy with IGN in 2024 and for years to come.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity through a collaboration with Humble Bundle.

Time will tell if the desire for an in-person summer gaming event truly still exists, or if the industry and its followers have moved on to new methods of showcasing products to consumers.

Interested parties can register for more information on the event over on IGN's website. Additional details including confirmed exhibitors and event schedules will be shared in the coming weeks, we're told.

Image credit: Product School, Clem Onojeghuo