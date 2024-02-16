Forward-looking: Innovations in display technology have allowed screens to be installed in unusual places, the most striking instance likely being the Las Vegas sphere. In another example, ASB GlassFloor has spent years developing and testing a giant LED display that can show critical data and other content as athletes play on top of it. The system receives its NBA debut this month.

Two February NBA events will be played on top of giant LED screens occupying an entire basketball court, marking the technology's American debut. The screens can perform various functions while withstanding the action from basketball games being played on them.

The screen can show real-time stats, replays, and location-based player tracking animations during a game. They can also liven up an event with other video content, interactive activities for audiences during breaks, and animations to punctuate notable plays. Inventor ASB GlassFloor operates the displays with proprietary software.

The LED screens appear to perform the functions of center-hung scoreboards and video displays without taking the audience's eyes away from the court. Furthermore, the digital display allows stadium operators to easily and quickly change the court's design and color without repainting it. ASB has also developed applications to help players train using the screen's tracking functionality.

Last year, European courts showed the technology in action. It debuted at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Madrid, and a German basketball league game was played on an LED court at the Bundesliga kick-off at BMW Park in Munich.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host ASB GlassFloor's first event in the US with the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 16 at 7 pm ET and the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 17 at 8 pm ET. The Saturday Night event comprises the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Contest, the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge, and the AT&T Slam Dunk.

With the technology in its infancy, it's difficult to determine whether or how quickly LED courts might spread. Much will depend on their cost, the difficulty of installation (videos of the European events offer a glimpse of the setup process), and their overall benefit to stadiums. ASB has also tested its technology for handball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, and other hardcourt sports.