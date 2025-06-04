In a nutshell: It's not every day that you stumble across technology that truly impresses, but today might be an exception. In short, popular YouTube channel DIY Perks has demonstrated a truly wireless power delivery system capable of powering an array of devices using an "invisible dome of energy" at an impressive distance.

To grasp the wizardry at play, it helps to have a general understanding of how wireless phone charging mats work. As the presenter explains, such chargers use a coil of wire to generate a magnetic field that flips in polarity thousands of times per second. Place a second wire coil in close proximity, and the continually changing magnetic field will create an electric current in the second coil – hence, wireless power delivery.

The problem with conventional wireless charging pads is that the two coils need to be in close proximity to each other, and near-perfect alignment is also key.

The system DIY Perks built, however, doesn't have these limitations. Its working area is governed by the perimeter of a single length of wire and judging by what we can tell, the effective range of power delivery looks to be at least a foot away – perhaps more. The system works more or less in the same manner, but flips its magnetic polarity much more rapidly – millions of times per second rather than thousands.

The kit demonstrated here is from ETI, and is designed to be integrated directly into a desk which is exactly what the team did. Wood doesn't interfere with the generated magnetic field, making it an excellent choice for a tabletop. They even went the extra mile and built their PC into the desk, too, but this certainly isn't any sort of requirement.

The end result is completely seamless and undetectable, but it's only half of the equation.

You'll need something to capture all this newfound wireless energy, and that's where the wireless rings come into play. Offered in various sizes and power capabilities, these receivers need to attach to your "wireless" devices in some form or fashion. For something small like a wireless keyboard, it's as simple as soldering on a USB connector and plugging it in.

The resulting "dongle" might not look too pleasing, but note that this is just a quick mock-up. If you really want to go all out, simply disassemble your peripheral and mount the receiving ring somewhere inside – out of sight, out of mind.

Input peripherals are a core component of any desktop system, but they're not the only items that can be improved upon with wireless power. The team additionally detailed how to create a set of truly wireless stereo speakers, a microphone, and even a wireless monitor. Heck, they even created a custom powered coffee mug that remains hot perpetually.

Those looking to experiment with a similar setup can reach out to ETI for an evaluation kit.