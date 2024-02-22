Why it matters: Xiaomi's upcoming Pad 6S Pro appears to be trying to attract iPad buyers to its growing tablet ecosystem, especially in China. However, it remains to be seen whether the company's innovative cross-device features and HyperOS software, which resembles iOS, can genuinely entice Apple's loyal user base.

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship tablet, and it's evident that the company has Apple directly in its sights. The new Pad 6S Pro 12.4 delivers a significant performance boost, with features that seem to surpass even Apple's premium iPad Pro models in some aspects.

Under the hood, the Pad 6S Pro features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, providing ample power for gaming and multitasking. Paired with up to a massive 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the hardware is complemented by an impressive 10,000mAh battery with rapid 120W wired charging support.

The standout feature is undoubtedly the tablet's 12.4-inch display, boasting a crisp 3,048 x 2,032 resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate – specs that, on paper, surpass Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Xiaomi is clearly targeting power users and creative professionals with this portable canvas.

During the Pad 6S Pro's Chinese launch event, Xiaomi took direct shots at Apple. The company claims that its new tablet outshines the iPad Pro with superior screen technology, faster Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a more competitive starting price.

The Pad 6S Pro introduces innovative productivity features inspired by Apple's ecosystem. It can wirelessly extend your desktop to other Windows PCs, allowing seamless drag-and-drop file transfers and the use of the same keyboard and mouse across devices – offering iPad Pro-meets-SideCar versatility at a lower cost.

Xiaomi aims to attract iPad and Galaxy Tab buyers, as these two brands dominated global tablet sales last year with nearly 60% combined market share, according to research firm IDC. The Pad 6S Pro represents the company's most significant effort yet to challenge this duopoly.

Additionally, the device is the first Xiaomi tablet to come with HyperOS out of the box, succeeding MIUI. The microsite claims that HyperOS enhances animations, overall fluidity, and app load times while introducing new iOS-style lock screen customizations.

Currently, the tablet is limited to a China-only launch, starting at around $460 for the base model. However, a global debut has been teased on X, possibly alongside the Xiaomi 14 flagship phones at MWC next week in Barcelona.