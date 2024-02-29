A Classic Reborn: After acquiring the rights to the Alone in the Dark franchise in 2018, THQ Nordic enlisted developer Pieces Interactive to reimagine the original survival horror experience. The game is now nearing completion, and the publisher is sharing additional details about the new adventure along with the official requirements for the PC version.

The next game in the Alone in the Dark saga is set to launch on PC and consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) on March 20, offering both longtime fans and newcomers a fresh version of the original Alone in the Dark game developed by Infogrames in 1992. Players can choose between two main characters: private eye Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, and the game's world will react accordingly.

Often hailed as the first 3D survival horror game ever developed, the original Alone in the Dark is a seminal cult classic that strongly influenced the creation of the first Resident Evil blockbuster in 1996. While presenting a completely original story, the new Alone in the Dark incorporates characters, places, and themes from the original trilogy.

According to THQ Nordic, no prior knowledge is required to enjoy Alone in the Dark, but veterans of the survival horror genre will recognize "quite a few things" taken from the original games. Derceto Manor is now described as the "home for the mentally fatigued," and it will once again play a central role in a story revolving around disturbing appearances, Lovecraftian monstrosities, and a plot of "rising evil" and its followers.

THQ Nordic invested significantly in its new production, enlisting cult horror game writer Mikael Hedberg (known for SOMA and Amnesia) to create a deep psychological story. Guy Davis, a legendary collaborator with Guillermo del Toro, designed the monsters inhabiting the haunted manor, while Jason Köhnen contributed to the atmosphere with his "eerie and haunting" melodies.

Character Emily Hartwood has been modeled after actress Jodie Comer (known for Killing Eve and Free Guy), while Edward Carnby is a 3D representation of David Harbour, star of Stranger Things. According to the latest trailer from THQ Nordic, both actors are enthusiastic about the project and enjoyed lending their voices and likenesses to the game.

The Austrian publisher also shared the official system requirements for the PC (DirectX 12) version, which are quite approachable and require a Core i3-8300 or Ryzen 3 3100 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and either a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570 GPU.

Suggested system requirements include a Core i5-12400/Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. The game will take up to 50GB, and a solid-state drive (SSD) is listed in both the minimum and suggested hardware requirements.