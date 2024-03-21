Something to look forward to: In its "State of Unreal" presentation at GDC 2024, Epic Games confirmed that the long-rumored Fortnite first-person mode will finally come later this year. While Epic previously added weapons that switch to a first-person perspective when aiming down sight, this is the first time the company has announced plans to add a full-fledged FPS mode to the game.

Unfortunately, the new feature will not be part of the battle royale mode any time soon. According to Epic, it will initially only be available in Fortnite Creative. Whether this changes in the future remains to be seen, but for now, the battle royale gameplay will retain its third-person PoV.

Epic has long been rumored to add a permanent first-person mode to Fortnite. They began in 2020 when some players reported that the game glitched while they were playing, giving them access to a first-person mode. Fortnite's "Save the World" campaign already had an FPS mode back then, so many expected the main version to also get the feature. But as we all know now, that never happened.

Rumors about the FPS mode peaked once again last year after renowned leaker HYPEX claimed that he was informed by a reliable source that the new game mode will hit Fortnite sooner rather than later. The feature was expected to land within weeks. Again, it never happened, leading many players to believe that it will remain a white elephant in the foreseeable future. However, all that has changed now with Epic officially confirming the first-person mode.

We're coming to iOS and Android!



Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store – with amazing games for everyone. pic.twitter.com/TUKlF8PI8A – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 20, 2024

Another major announcement coming from Epic this week is the impending launch of its game store on iOS and Android. In an X post, the company confirmed that the Epic Game Store will soon expand to the mobile stores, and will offer developers the "same fair terms" that they get on other platforms.

Currently, the store is only available on Windows and Mac, where Epic charges a 12 percent commission per transaction, while developers get to keep 88 percent of the revenues. This is significantly lower than the 30 percent fee typically charged by Google and Apple for titles on the Play Store and App Store.