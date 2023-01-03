Build. Battle. Create. Fortnite Battle Royale is the always free, always evolving, multiplayer game where you and your friends battle to be the last one standing in an intense 100 player PvP mode.

Why is Fortnite so popular?

Fortnite became more than a game, a cultural phenomenon. This battle royale game offers an intersection of features that made it popular with young players who used the game to meet and chat, in addition to play together and stream their gameplay. Developer Epic Games has also done a great job of keeping the game fresh with in-game events, seasons, weapons, skins and game modes.

Fortnite was also made popular by its free to play model and availability on a multitude of platforms including PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS* and Android. This attracts a wide and diverse player base. Finally, its building mechanic sets it apart from other battle royale games and gives gameplay an extra layer to master and have fun.

Is Fortnite appropriate for kids?

Fortnite has a Teen rating and is intended for kids 13 years old and older. However, there are various factors to take under consideration besides the official ESRB rating. There is violence in the game (no blood), chat and voice chat with other players, and gaming can become addictive and time consuming.

How many players can play in a Fortnite match?

A standard Fortnite match consists of up to 100 players. You can play solo, in duos, or in squads of up to four. The number of players in a match can vary depending on the game mode, however. For example, the Fortnite Creative mode allows players to create their own custom maps and invite their friends to play on them, and the number of players on these maps is limited only by the size of the map.

Save the World

The Storm came without warning and 98% of the world's population vanished ... then came the monsters. You and up to four players lead the world's remaining Heroes in a battle to save survivors and hold back the monster hordes. Explore a large, destructible world where no two games are ever the same. Build huge forts, craft exotic weapons, find loot and level up your Heroes.

Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins.

Creative

Build your Fortnite. Imagine a place where you make the rules, filled with your favorite things and your favorite people. Claim your own personal island and start creating! Design your own games. Invent games with friends, and build your dream Fortnite experiences. Your island, your friends, your rules.

Android

On mobile, Fortnite is the same 100-player PvP game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac. Same map, same gameplay, same weekly updates. Build your fort as you battle to be the last one standing. Jump in and squad up with friends around the world or in the same room.

Band together online to build extravagant forts, find or build insane weapons and traps and protect your towns from the strange Monsters that emerge during the Storm. In an action experience from the only company smart enough to attach chainsaws to guns, get out there to push back the Storm and save the world. And don't forget to Loot all the things.

What's New

Fortnite Battle Royale v23.10 Hotfix: Guardian Shield + Midseason Drops

The v23.10 January 3 hotfix brings a new protective item, the Guardian Shield, to Battle Royale, and kicks off weeks of new, earnable rewards via Midseason Drops.

Protect the Squad with the Guardian Shield

With swords flying and hammers slamming, a little extra cover goes a long way.



Findable from Oathbound Chests, the Guardian Shield deploys a protective barrier in front of you which blocks incoming damage. This shield can be raised as mobile cover while you and the squad are on the move, or thrown to the ground for stationary, sustained protection. The barrier won't last forever, so keep your eyes on the shield's changing color to indicate when it's about to run out.

Midseason Drops Bring More Style



Unlock more drip each week with Midseason Drops!.

With the v23.10 January 3 hotfix, the first Midseason Drop has, well… dropped. Midseason Drops are a new addition this Season, and are obtainable alt Styles for Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Outfits! Starting this week, earn 10 Account Levels to obtain a fresh look for Selene. In the following four weeks, keep earning Account Levels and obtain Midseason Drops for Massai, Doom Slayer, Dusty, and Nezumi.

The Midseason Drops are viewable in the Midseason Drops section of the Battle Pass tab. Jump in-game, level up, and look good.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1

After the events of Chapter 3's finale, a new Island has formed. Here are just some of the sights you'll encounter in this realm:

In the fourth Chapter of Fortnite's Battle Royale, go forth in a new realm and get around in new ways — ride a dirt bike, roll in a snowball, launch yourself with the Shockwave Hammer, and hurdle over obstacles. Power yourself up with Reality Augments and claim territory for your squad, leaving behind Banners to declare what's yours. And of course, venture with newly-forged weapons.

The New Island: Your Domain... But Also Your Enemies'

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Brutal Bastion

Frenzy Fields

Fortify Yourself with Reality Augments

At intervals in your match, you'll be given a randomized choice of two Reality Augments. The longer you remain in the match, the more Reality Augments you'll collect. Reality Augments last until the match's end.

One of the 22 Day 1 Reality Augments: Light Fingers. Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.

One of the 22 Day 1 Reality Augments: Mechanical Archer. Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Blow & Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

One of the 22 Day 1 Reality Augments: Aerialist. Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

One of the 22 Day 1 Reality Augments: Supercharged. Your vehicles won't consume fuel and they'll have increased Health.

One of the 22 Day 1 Reality Augments: Soaring Sprints. While sprinting, you'll be able to jump much higher — and jump with lower gravity.

