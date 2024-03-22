What just happened? Microsoft has launched two new Surface products with dedicated Copilot buttons for quick access to its AI assistant. The Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are aimed at enterprise users and being marketed as the company's first "AI PCs."

Both new Surface devices look similar to their respective predecessors but come with newer hardware. Starting with the Surface Pro 10 for Business, it features a 13-inch 3:2 PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U or Core Ultra 5 135U processor with integrated Intel Graphics.

Buyers can configure the new Surface Pro 10 with up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Other notable specs include a 10.5MP 1440p webcam with Windows Hello, a 48 WHr battery and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G connectivity. Pricing starts at $1,199 and it will be available for purchase from April 9.

Arguably, the biggest highlights of the new laptops are the dedicated Copilot keys that Microsoft hopes will encourage more businesses to adopt the AI assistant. While the Laptop 6 has the Copilot key on the keypad itself, the Surface Pro 10 has it on a new Type Cover.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business will be available in two different sizes, featuring either a 13.5-inch 3:2 60Hz PixelSense display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution or a 15-inch 3:2 touchscreen panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2496 x 1664 resolution. Both Laptop 6 models are powered by either the Core Ultra 7 165H or Core Ultra 5 135H CPU, and offer the same GPU options, viz. Intel Graphics (8GB) and Intel Arc Graphics (16 - 64GB).

Both laptops come with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Other hardware features include a 1080p Windows Hello webcam, a 47 WHr battery, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Pricing will start at $1,199 for the 13.5-inch model and $1,399 for the 15-inch variant. Both the versions will go on sale on April 9.

Unlike previous Surface laptops that received abysmal repairability scores from iFixit, the latest devices come with a number of user-replaceable parts. For the Surface Pro 10 for Business, these include the display module, battery, SSD, SSD slot, Surface Connect ports, cooling system, microphone module, speakers, chassis, front and rear cameras, power supply and volume control buttons, and the stand.

As for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, the replaceable parts include the display, keyboard assembly, solid-state drive, battery, motherboard, Surface Connect ports, cooling system, audio jack, speakers, touchpad, chassis, and floor mats.