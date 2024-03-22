In a nutshell: Google is planning to expand its presence in the Midwest with a new data center. Kansas City has been chosen to host the new plant, and Mountain View will also contribute to education and renewable energy programs in the region.

Google will spend $1 billion to build a new data center in Kansas City. Monique Picou, Google VP of cloud supply chain and operations, announced the initiative at a press conference attended by both Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Missouri governor Mike Parson. The new plant is expected to provide significant benefits for Missouri's Northland economy, while Picou highlighted how Kansas City and Google can work together to bring a brighter future to the region.

Data centers are the backbone of Google's investment strategy, Picou said, especially now that the industry is reaching an important "inflection point" for tech innovation thanks to AI algorithms. Governor Parson said that the data center will support up to 1,300 jobs, a majority of which will be part of construction operations for the new plant.

Mayor Lucas said that one in every ten workers in Kansas City is involved in the technology industry, and thanks to Google, the city will keep growing its appeal for tech companies. The firm is planning to fund the North Kansas City School District's STEAM center with a $100,000 grant, and to bring its Skilled Trades and Readiness program to the area.

Mountain View is also partnering with Ranger Power and D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to acquire a carbon-free energy source for its data center. The plant will seemingly be fed 400 megawatts by the Missouri-based Beavertail Solar farm, an energy station located in a former coal community that will help Google achieve its ambitious goals for an all carbon-free energy consumption by 2030.

Despite the high-profile announcement involving local institutions and politicians, Google still has to provide any details about a potential timeline for its new data center. No specific date is known for when construction works will begin, or even when the plant will start processing and crunching digital data for generative AI applications.

Most people seem to be enthusiastic about Google's first major investment in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Economic Development is highlighting the value of the state's economic advantages and "collaborative partnerships," with Mountain View joining a "growing list" of innovative companies investing in the region.