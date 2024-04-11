Why it matters: Video production can be a tedious process, but AI has come to the rescue once again with Sony's new flagship 4K PTZ camera. The camera's automated tracking and framing capabilities eliminate the need for manual adjustments and guesswork.

Sony just unveiled its latest flagship 4K pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, and it's packing some serious AI smarts into a tiny body. The BRC-AM7 is being billed as the world's smallest and lightest in its category, measuring under 7 inches wide and just over 8 inches tall, while weighing a mere 8 pounds.

But don't let the compact size fool you - this little shooter is loaded with imaging tech. The headliner is Sony's PTZ Auto Framing feature powered by AI object tracking. Essentially, the camera uses built-in AI to automatically keep your subject in frame and focus based on a person's body, head, face, clothing, and other visual cues.

The AI framing also pairs with ultra-smooth pan/tilt movements at speeds ranging from 0.004 degrees per second up to 180 degrees per second for natural-looking automated camera movements.

Sony didn't skimp on the imaging prowess either. By combining the 1.0-type 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) compatible stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and the latest image-processing engine BIONZ XR, the BRC-AM7 achieves 4K 60p high-resolution imagery with less noise. 5K oversampling allows users to capture high-resolution 4K video, and it also supports 4K HDR imagery, which depicts both bright and dark scenes clearly.

You also get the classic Sony color science with popular picture profiles like S-Cinetone and S-Log3 for easy grading. Moreover, the integrated 20x optical zoom lens (with Clear Image Zoom up to 40x at FHD) lets you punch in for tight shots without quality loss.

On the practical side, the tiny footprint allows positioning just about anywhere - ceilings, cranes, even mounted on a tripod. Robust IP connectivity provides remote streaming over networks thanks to support for SRT, RTMP, RTSP, NDI3, and optical fiber.

The BRC-AM7 seems tailor-made for live production scenarios like broadcasting, sports, concerts, or any event where keeping fast-moving talent framed up is crucial. Sony expects the camera to begin shipping in early 2025. You will also find it on display April 14-17, 2024, at the Sony booth at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas.

Sony adds that the feedback on its AI-based tracking and framing tech has been tremendous so far, so it's expanding those capabilities to additional models, including the FR7 full-frame.