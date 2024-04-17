In context: Low-power double data rate (LPDDR) is a standard for low-power SDRAM memory chips designed for mobile applications and power-constrained devices. Despite consuming less energy than traditional DDR RAM, the newest LPDDR chips are powerful enough to support the latest AI-infused applications.

Samsung just announced the development of its latest LPDDR5X chips, a DRAM technology seemingly capable of providing the fastest performance in the industry, optimized for AI applications. The new LPDDR5X chips can reach speeds of up to 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps), though they aren't quite ready for prime time just yet.

By using its 12nm-class manufacturing process, Samsung was able to achieve what the company describes as the smallest chip size when compared to existing LPDDR memories. The new chips extend the single-package capacity of mobile DRAMs up to 32 gigabytes (GB), specifically designed for on-device AI solutions.

According to Samsung, the new chips improve performance by more than 25 percent compared to previous LPDDR generations, with a capacity increase of more than 30 percent.

Samsung developed "specialized" power-saving technologies for the LPDDR5X chips, including an optimized power variation that can adapt power feeding according to current workloads. There are also expanded low-power mode intervals, which extend energy-saving periods. These new advancements are sufficient to improve power efficiency by 25 percent, according to Samsung.

The new LPDDR5X DRAMs can enable longer battery life on smartphones and other mobile devices, while servers and data centers could minimize the total cost of ownership (TCO) thanks to a reduced energy bill in data processing tasks. Samsung suggests that AI applications can effectively utilize the new technology on both local, portable devices and server-based infrastructures.

According to Samsung VP YongCheol Bae, demand for low-power, high-performance memory products is increasing at an accelerating pace. The company expects a significant expansion for LPDDR DRAM solutions, which are transitioning from a mobile-focused market to other areas where higher performance and reliability are essential requirements.

Samsung aims to sell its newest LPDDR5X DRAM chips to PC and server manufacturers, makers of AI accelerators, carmakers, and more, capitalizing on the upcoming on-device AI era. The company is currently verifying the technology with mobile partners and providers, with mass production of the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X chips expected to begin in the second half of the year.