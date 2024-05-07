What just happened? With Computex 2024 just around the corner, details about Asus' upcoming product lineup have been leaked. From refreshed gaming behemoths to an updated version of their gaming handheld, there's a lot to unpack here.

At the forefront of those details is the prospect of the ROG Ally 2024, a mid-cycle refresh of Asus' handheld gaming console. It's not the full-fledged ROG Ally 2 that Asus executives teased recently, so it'll likely feature the same Ryzen Z1 APU as the current model. But some whispers do hint at a potential battery upgrade.

Asus also seems poised to unleash a deluge of new notebooks, each packing the latest processors from Intel, AMD, and even Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series. According to the leaked information from VideoCardz, we can expect to see refreshed versions of the Vivobook S15, Zenbook S16, and ProArt P16, PX13, and PZ13 laptops, all decked out with Intel's shiny new Meteor Lake chips.

Current generations of the Vivobook S15 and Zenbook S16 only go up to Raptor Lake, so this is the first time Intel's new Core Ultra mobile processors will be featured in these lineups. Expect significant performance boosts, particularly in the graphics department – Intel claims the iGPUs now perform 50 to 100% faster.

At the same time, Team Red could be treated to updated TUF Gaming A14 and A16 models, as well as a revamped Zephyrus G16 gaming notebook. The Intel Core Ultra 9 Zephyrus G16 landed February and an AMD refresh is on the way.

Beyond notebooks, Asus is gearing up to showcase some power solutions. The Mjolnir portable power station and the ROG Thor 1600 III Titanium PSU are both slated to make an appearance.

Asus is also set to bring a fresh lineup of gaming gear, including the ROG Azoth Extreme Gaming Keyboard, Harpe Ace Extreme and Mini gaming mice, and the Delta II gaming headset.

It's worth mentioning that the leaks don't make any mention of new Asus graphics cards or monitors. So, if you're holding your breath for a glimpse of Nvidia's next-gen RTX 50 series, you might want to keep those expectations in check for now. Those new GPUs will likely make their first appearances in the final quarter, with the alleged RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 dropping first.

We'll have to wait for the official unveiling to get the full details of Asus' upcoming products. But with Computex 2024 set to take place from June 4 to 7, there isn't much longer to go.