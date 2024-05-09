Forward-looking: Tiny devices running full-blown Windows can be useful for kiosks, signage, checkout lines, and other enterprise functions. However, some companies have taken portability to a level that is extreme for a desktop operating system. Minisforum's newly-released S100 takes pocket Windows PC hardware to a new level.

The S100 pocket PC is now available from Minisforum for around $200. Measuring around the size of a smartphone, the device includes Windows 11 and plenty of ports for various forms of wired connectivity.

At 5.984 in x 2.283 in x 0.767 in, the S100 easily fits in a user's pocket. The processor is an Intel N100, a four-core, four-thread 3.4 GHz Alder Lake CPU with 6 MB of cache and Intel UHD graphics. It also features 8 GB of 4800 MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports are included: two Type-A and one Type-C. The USB-C connection supports DisplayPort and 65W power delivery. The RJ45 2.5G ethernet port also enables power delivery over IEEE 802.3at. The HDMI port supports 4K, and the two video outputs likely allow dual 4K display setups. An Intel AX200/201 chip enables wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi 6 or Bluetooth 5.2.

The Mini PC might be useful for business trips or delivering presentations, but Minisforum primarily advertises it for use in signage. It could easily fit behind billboards at restaurants, airports, hospitals, shopping centers, or other businesses. The S100's multiple video output and power options allow operators to use it without relying on a traditional power outlet.

The Zbox PI336 Pico, which Zotac unveiled in 2022, packs similar functionality and connectivity into roughly the same size, but the S100 features significantly upgraded internals. These devices recall Intel's compute stick from 2015, which aimed to leverage Windows to compete in the streaming stick market.

Although Intel has since backed away from mini PCs, letting Asus take over its NUC line, the sector has gotten more interesting in recent years. Asus is preparing a diverse lineup of custom NUCs, and its ROG Ally handheld gaming PC looks to capitalize on the new market that Valve's Steam Deck opened. Asus is expected to reveal an upgraded ROG Ally imminently. Meanwhile, Ayaneo has recently introduced retro-themed SFF PCs and handheld gaming PCs.