Founded in the early 1990s, Aaeon is a leading manufacturer of industrial IoT and AI Edge equipment. Over the past three decades, it has expanded from Taipei to offices across Asia, Europe, and North America. Its products range from embedded boards and network appliances to digital signage and self-service kiosks.

Aaeon has unveiled the PICO-MTU4-SEMI, a compact mini PC built around Intel's Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra CPUs. Measuring just 108 x 95 x 43mm, Aaeon calls it the world's smallest fanless Core Ultra system, designed for industrial settings where performance, cooling efficiency, and space are critical.

The PICO-MTU4-SEMI uses a fanless design for easy integration into industrial robots and AGVs. Aaeon says it's the company's first fanless PICO-SEMI PC with an Intel Core processor, offering multiple ports and sockets for peripherals like cameras and sensors.

The mini PC runs on either a Core Ultra 5 125U or Core Ultra 7 165U, both rated at 15W base power with a maximum turbo power rating of 57W. It comes with up to 32GB of soldered single-channel LPDDR5-6400 memory and supports PCIe Gen 4 and SATA M.2 2280 SSDs.

Another notable connectivity option is an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for optional Wi-Fi expansion. The device weighs 1.10 lbs (0.60 kg) and has a total volume of 14.9 fl oz (0.44 liters). It ships without an operating system but supports 64-bit Windows 10/11 and Ubuntu 22.04.2 or later.

Interface options include two LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE) with Intel driver support, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 1.4 connection, and two COM ports for RS-232/422/485 linking to various industrial devices. Optional extras include a 5-pin wafer for I2C or SMBus and a GPIO connector for added I/O. A 3V/240mAh lithium battery provides standby power.

Aaeon has not disclosed pricing or availability for the PICO-MTU4-SEMI, advising interested buyers to contact a company representative. An official product page is live on the company's website, though it adds no further details. The listing does confirm, however, that the system is already in production and aimed at OEM and industrial integration projects.