In brief: Cooler Master is showing off several new cases under its established Elite line at Computex this week, and the focus appears to be squarely on value. Among the standouts is the Cooler Master Elite 600, a mid-tower ATX chassis that punches well above its weight.

The Elite 600 features a curved tempered glass panel that wraps around the front of the case, delivering an unobstructed view of the hardware within. Offered in black or silver, the mid-tower packs seven expansion slots and supports GPUs up to 425mm in length, and has enough room for two 360mm radiators for those who prefer liquid cooling. The case can accommodate CPU coolers up to 160mm in height if air cooling is more your thing.

The budget chassis sports a tool-free design and modern amenities such as USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C. You also get space for a 3.5-inch HDD, two 2.5-inch SSDs, and another 2.5-inch /3.5-inch drive. The dual chamber design tucks the power supply out of sight behind the motherboard tray which helps a lot with cable management. Airflow shouldn't be a concern considering the right side panel is fully perforated.

Worth noting is the fact the top panel is constructed of plastic rather than metal. That's not a huge concern given the price, but it is something to be aware of. The rest of the case is made of steel and tempered glass.

Pricing hasn't been finalized and with tariffs, things are more uncertain now than ever. Still, Cooler Master is hoping to sell the Elite 600 for around £80 (roughly $107) when it launches this fall. That's a solid deal as-is, and with a couple of strategic modifications – like cutting out the integrated fan grills to improve airflow – this could easily go from good to great territory.

If you're in need something comparable but can't wait until September, there are other options worth considering. NZXT's H6 Flow, for example, is an excellent dual-chamber mid-tower that won't break the bank at $109.99. You can even get it pre-fitted with RGB fans for about $30 more.