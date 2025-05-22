Rumor mill: Remember Samsung's tri-fold smartphone that made headlines at the start of the year? The device, which can unfold into what is essentially a 9.96-inch tablet, was always expected to carry a hefty price tag. According to a new claim, it could be up to $3,500 – and not available in the US.

Samsung's G Fold features a fairly standard 6.49-inch outer display in its folded mode, but can stretch to almost 10 inches when fully opened.

With Samsung's Z Fold 6 priced at close to $2,000, an even bigger handset with yet another folding section is going to add to that already high amount. The latest rumors say that it will start at $3,000 and go up to $3,500, depending on what specs buyers choose.

It was originally reported that Samsung will repeat what it does with the current Fold series and make the G Fold in limited numbers – with their high prices and lower yields for flexible OLED panels, foldables make up just 3-5% of Samsung's phone output.

While it's estimated that fewer than five million Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6 phones are produced each quarter, the G Fold could be limited to just 300,000 units.

US tech fans with deep pockets craving a G Fold may have to import one. It's believed that Samsung will launch the device in only two markets: the company's home country of South Korea and China. It's possible that Samsung could eventually bring the G Fold to other markets, including the US, but that might depend on the perceived demand.

Galaxy Tri-fold all set to launch in Q3 this year



Samsung is only launching it in 2 markets : South Korea & China



Limited quantities with a price between $3000 - 3500 – Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 21, 2025

Samsung won't be the first company to release a tri-fold phone. Huawei has the Mate XT Ultimate, which costs $2,800, has two hinges, and reaches 10.2 inches when unfolded.

The Samsung Galaxy G Fold is rumored to launch around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 7 in Q3. With the tri-fold being made in such limited quantities and available in only two markets, don't expect it to be announced at the Fold/Flip Unpacked event; the G Fold will likely have its own dedicated event at a different time.