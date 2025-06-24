What just happened? Samsung has confirmed that its next Unpacked event will take place on July 9 in Brooklyn, New York. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, while the new Galaxy Watches are also expected to be unveiled. We might even see the dual-hinged tri-fold phone.

Like every company right now, Samsung appears to think the best way to sell its products is by boasting about their AI abilities. "With AI leading the way, Galaxy devices are evolving from reactionary smartphones to anticipatory smart companions – transforming how we communicate, create, and connect," the Unpacked invitation reads.

Samsung's teaser ad for the summer event mentions "Ultra Foldables." The company teased the Ultra branding being introduced to its foldables line earlier this month with a post titled "Meet the Next Chapter of Ultra." It showed a thinner, larger Z Fold and mentioned bigger screens, better cameras, and new ways to connect and create.

Samsung's doing another Unpacked event on July 9. Expect foldables. New Z Flip and Z Foldable. The teaser says "Ultra Unfolds."



If this video is any hint, the phones are gonna be thiiinnnnn pic.twitter.com/FhkfyLGEqD – Ray Wong (@raywongy) June 23, 2025

There was another post from Samsung in June that hailed the next generation of Galaxy Z series phones as the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet.

It remains to be seen whether the Ultra name means there will be a new, more premium Ultra model of the Z Fold 7 – as is the case with the S-series – or if the foldables' branding is changing to the Z Fold 7 Ultra/Z Flip 7 Ultra.

The other possibility is that the Z Fold Ultra will be the tri-folding device. With its two hinges, reports claim it will stretch to almost 10 inches when opened out. It's also rumored to cost somewhere between $3,000 and $3,500, and might launch in just two countries: South Korea and China.

The Z Fold 7 is rumored to have a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8.2-inch main display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate, and have a thickness between 4 - 4.5mm when open and 9mm when closed.

The next foldable is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and have a 200MP camera. The phone usually arrives two weeks after its unveiling, so expect it to be here between July 23 – 25. In Europe, early listings show the 256GB model priced at 2,227 euros, which is 200 euros more than the Z Fold 6.

The Z Flip 7, meanwhile, is rumored to feature a 6.85-inch edge-to-edge screen with a less noticeable crease than its predecessor. Its European listing showed a €100 increase this generation, though the pricing could be $1,099 in the US.

Image credit: Evgeny Opanasenko