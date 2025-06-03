Optimize games and applications with a new unified GPU control center, capture your favorite moments with powerful recording tools through the in-game overlay, and discover the latest Nvidia tools and software.

Features

Unified GPU Control Center

The Nvidia app integrates GeForce Experience's Optimal Game Settings and Nvidia Control Panel's 3D Settings into a unified interface. This becomes a centralized place to review or modify optimizations while adjusting driver settings. You can customize it on a per-applications basis, or use a global profile across all games and applications.

Improved Driver Information

When it comes to your favorite games or applications, Game Ready Drivers and Studio Drivers ensure the ultimate experience for gamers and creators. A popular request from GeForce Experience users is for a quicker, more straightforward way to understand what's included in the latest driver updates.

In the new Driver page, we've introduced easy-to-scan bullet points of "what's new" and "what's fixed," alongside quick callouts on game support. All driver related articles are accessible on a single carousel so you can read about game announcements or technologies associated with the driver.

Redesigned In-Game Overlay

Our In-Game Overlay has undergone a comprehensive redesign. As before, use the convenient "Alt+Z" hotkey to swiftly access Shadowplay recording tools, Freestyle Game Filters, Nvidia Highlights, photo mode, and performance monitoring tools.

In the Nvidia app, we've improved the user interface, enabling quick access to features while playing your favorite game or using an application. And your captured content is now readily available in the gallery through user-friendly thumbnails.

We've also enhanced performance monitoring with a new statistics overlay. Gamers can now customize how the performance overlay is displayed during their gaming session with options to minimize the footprint of the HUD.

Additionally, gamers can now customize which performance metrics they would like to see during their gaming session. Simply hit Alt + R to toggle performance monitoring statistics.

Nvidia app also introduces Shadowplay 120 FPS video capture which enables a new level of smoothness in recorded content.

New AI Freestyle Filters

Nvidia Freestyle empowers you to personalize the visual aesthetics of your favorite games through real-time post-processing filters. This feature boasts compatibility with a vast library of more than 1,200 games, and now NVIDIA app offers AI-powered filters, accelerated by Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs.

RTX Dynamic Vibrance is an AI-powered Freestyle filter that improves upon the beloved Digital Vibrance feature in the Nvidia Control Panel. RTX Dynamic Vibrance enhances visual clarity on a per app basis, providing players with a flexible and convenient way to tune their visual settings for each game. Colors pop more on screen, with perfect balance to minimize color crushing, preserving image quality and immersion.

RTX HDR, a new AI-powered Freestyle filter seamlessly brings the vibrant world of High Dynamic Range (HDR) to games that were not originally equipped with HDR support. Remarkably, only 10 of the top 50 most-played GeForce games offer HDR support and there are thousands of games that only support SDR. However, with the RTX HDR filter, you can now take advantage of your HDR-compatible monitor for a broad spectrum of games running on DX12, DX11, DX9, and Vulkan platforms.

Redeem GeForce Bundles & Rewards

Nvidia app users get access to rewards, such as in-game content, exclusive GeForce Now premium membership offers, and more. Simply start the Nvidia app and visit the Redeem tab to check out the latest rewards.

For a limited time, users of the Nvidia app beta can redeem the GeForce Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone reward. Experience DLSS 3 in either game with a free 1 hour Double XP Boost and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Boost.

Nvidia App System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11

RAM: 2GB system memory

Disc Space Required: 600 MB

Driver: GeForce 551.52 Driver or later

Supported Hardware

CPU: Intel Pentium G Series, Core i3, i5, i7, or higher, AMD FX, Ryzen 3, 5, 7, 9, Threadripper or higher

GPU: GeForce RTX 20, 30, 40 and 50 Series GPUs, GeForce GTX 800, 900, 1000, 1600 Series GPUs, GeForce MX100, MX200, MX300, 800M, and 900M GPUs

What's New

User Accessibility Features

Added support for Light and Dark theme modes, with the option to automatically adapt based on Windows settings. Choose your preferred theme in Settings > Features > Theme.

Added support for Windows Narrator, allowing on-screen content to be read aloud for improved accessibility.

Optimal Settings Support Added For 12 New Games

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Deadlock

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Half-Life 2 with RTX

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle

inZOI

Monster Hunter Wilds

Split Fiction

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Squashed Bugs