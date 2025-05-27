Something to look forward to: Apple has long been rumored to be working on a major redesign for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 to make the interfaces more consistent across devices. A new report reveals additional details about the upcoming overhaul and suggests that the changes will extend to all of Apple's operating systems, including watchOS and tvOS.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the updated interface is codenamed "Solarium," a reference to the glass enclosures used for tanning and sunbathing. It is expected to give Apple's operating systems a "slicker and more modern" appearance while providing a unified user experience across the entire product lineup.

The new UI will reportedly debut at next month's WWDC, where Apple is expected to unveil the latest versions of all its operating systems. Gurman previously reported that the refreshed design will take cues from visionOS and overhaul the look and feel of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons across all Apple devices.

Scheduled to take place from June 9 – 13, WWDC 2025 will reportedly focus entirely on software, with no new hardware announcements expected this year. While there is some speculation that Apple might tease the iPhone 17 Air or a new Mac Pro, neither product is due to launch until later in the year.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3 during next month's event. Rumors suggest that iOS and iPadOS could receive a "dramatic" software overhaul that revamps their overall look and feel. According to Gurman, this could be the most significant redesign for iOS and macOS since iOS 7 (2013) and macOS 11 Big Sur (2020), respectively.

In addition to the visual changes, Apple is also expected to unveil several AI-powered features, including a new battery-saving tool under the "Apple Intelligence" banner. Gurman reports that this feature will leverage data from users' iPhones to optimize app usage and extend battery life.

Other anticipated announcements include a new health assistant and a potential integration of Google Gemini with Siri. Apple may also reveal plans to open its large language models to third-party developers, enabling the creation of AI-powered apps for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices.